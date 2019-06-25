Paulino leads DSL Marlins over DSL Royals1 6-1

, (AP) -- Jandel Paulino had three hits and scored three runs as the DSL Marlins beat the DSL Royals1 6-1 on Tuesday.

DSL Marlins took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Yoelvis Sanchez and an RBI single by Isaac De Leon.

Following the big inning, the DSL Royals1 cut into the deficit in the third inning when Kevin Reyes scored on an error.

The DSL Marlins later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Paulino scored on a single in the fifth before coming home on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Maycold Leon (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while DSL Royals1 starter Dario Peralta (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.