Dorow leads Down East to 5-4 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Dorow had two hits and scored two runs as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Wood Ducks and a three-game winning streak for the Mudcats.

Down East took the lead in the first when Dorow scored on a stolen base and Yanio Perez scored on a double and Julio Pablo Martinez hit an RBI single.

Trailing 5-2, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Mario Feliciano hit an RBI single and Zach Clark drew a bases-loaded walk.

Down East right-hander Collin Wiles (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Christian Taugner (2-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Down East improved to 6-3 against Carolina this season.