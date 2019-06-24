Julks’ triple leads Fayetteville to 3-2 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Corey Julks hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Monday.

The triple by Julks scored Scott Manea, Miguelangel Sierra, and Marty Costes to give the Woodpeckers a 3-0 lead.

After Salem scored a run in the fourth on a double by Edgar Corcino, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Marcus Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Fitzgerald.

Fayetteville right-hander J.P. France (2-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel De Jesus (4-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Corcino doubled and singled twice for the Red Sox.

Fayetteville improved to 4-1 against Salem this season.