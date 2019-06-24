Shewmake, Benson and Montesino lead Rome in win

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Braden Shewmake, Griffin Benson and Ariel Montesino each had three hits, as the Rome Braves beat the Charleston RiverDogs 12-3 on Monday.

Shewmake doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs. Benson was a triple short of the cycle, driving in six runs and scoring three.

Rome took the lead in the first when it put up five runs, including a single by Montesino that scored Henry Quintero.

The Braves later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the second and eighth innings. In the second, Benson hit a three-run home run, while Benson hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Quintero in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Higginbotham (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Charleston starter Alexander Vizcaino (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Rome improved to 3-1 against Charleston this season.