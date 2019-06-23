Camacho’s single leads Everett to 8-6 win over Salem-Keizer

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Juan Camacho hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to an 8-6 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Sunday.

The single by Camacho, part of a three-run inning, gave the AquaSox a 5-3 lead before Patrick Frick scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The AquaSox added to their lead in the fourth when Robert Perez hit a two-run home run.

Salem-Keizer saw its comeback attempt come up short after Simon Whiteman hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Everett lead to 8-6.

Everett starter Kelvin Nunez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Alex DuBord (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and three hits over two innings.

Everett took advantage of some erratic Salem-Keizer pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.