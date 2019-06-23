Alcantara’s single leads Erie over Akron in 10 innings

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Sergio Alcantara hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Erie SeaWolves to a 6-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday. With the victory, the SeaWolves swept the three-game series.

The RubberDucks tied the game 5-5 in the ninth when Alexis Pantoja scored on an error.

Erie starter Spenser Watkins went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits. He also struck out seven and walked one. Nolan Blackwood (2-2) got the win in relief while Jared Robinson (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Cam Gibson doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Erie improved to 7-2 against Akron this season.