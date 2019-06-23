LaMarre leads Gwinnett over Syracuse 5-1

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Ryan LaMarre doubled and singled twice as the Gwinnett Stripers topped the Syracuse Mets 5-1 on Sunday.

Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning when Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run.

Syracuse answered in the top of the next frame when Travis Taijeron hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Stripers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Travis Demeritte hit a two-run single, while LaMarre hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Gwinnett southpaw Kolby Allard (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Drew Gagnon (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and five hits over four innings.

Taijeron homered and singled for the Mets.