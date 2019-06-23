Clementina’s homer leads Daytona to 7-5 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Hendrik Clementina hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 7-5 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tortugas and a four-game winning streak for the Threshers.

The home run by Clementina scored Alejo Lopez and Stuart Fairchild to give the Tortugas a 4-0 lead.

After Daytona added three runs in the eighth, the Threshers cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Madison Stokes that scored Nick Maton.

The Threshers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Stokes hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalton Guthrie in the ninth inning to cut the Daytona lead to 7-5.

Daytona starter Wennington Romero (1-1) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Colton Eastman (4-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

Guthrie doubled and singled twice for the Threshers.

Despite the loss, Clearwater is 8-4 against Daytona this season.