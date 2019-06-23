Bichette, Patterson lead the way for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Bo Bichette doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Norfolk Tides 8-1 on Sunday. With the victory, the Bisons swept the four-game series.

Jordan Patterson homered and singled with three RBIs for Buffalo.

Buffalo had a big five-run second inning in the blowout victory. Socrates Brito and Patterson hit two-run home runs en route to the seven-run lead.

Kirby Snead (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Norfolk starter Tyler Herb (4-6) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Tides, Jace Peterson doubled and singled.

Buffalo improved to 5-1 against Norfolk this season.