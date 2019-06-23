McCann, Selman lift AZL Athletics Gold over AZL Brewers Gold 11-1

PHOENIX (AP) -- Kyle McCann was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the AZL Athletics Gold beat the AZL Brewers Gold 11-1 on Sunday.

Shane Selman singled three times with two runs for AZL Athletics Gold.

With the game tied 1-1, the AZL Athletics Gold took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Michael Woodworth hit a two-run single and Cesare Astorri hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

AZL Athletics Gold later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Elvis Peralta scored on a passed ball and Marty Bechina scored on a double and Yhoelnys Gonzalez hit an RBI single to help finish off the blowout.

Pedro Santos (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Brayan Salaya (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.