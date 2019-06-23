Other Sports
Aplin hits walk-off homer, Idaho Falls beats Billings 8-6
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Rhett Aplin hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Billings Mustangs 8-6 on Saturday.
The home run by Aplin capped an improbable comeback for the Chukars, who scored six runs in the inning for the win. Ismaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.
The Mustangs took a 6-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Robert Boselli hit a three-run home run.
Jaret Hellinger (1-0) got the win in relief while Francis Peguero (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Mustangs, Boselli homered and singled, driving home three runs. Quin Cotton singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.
