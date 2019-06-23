Freed’s homer leads AZL Giants Black to 12-2 win over AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Harrison Freed hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 12-2 win over the AZL Reds on Sunday.

The home run by Freed scored Cesar Gonzalez and Nolan Dempsey to give the AZL Giants Black a 3-0 lead.

AZL Giants Black later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Sandro Fabian hit an RBI double and Gonzalez hit an RBI single to help put the game away.

Starter Jasier Herrera (1-0) got the win while Miguel Lar (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.