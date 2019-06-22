Woodford, Hudson lead Memphis to 5-0 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Joe Hudson homered and had two hits, and Jake Woodford allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-0 on Saturday.

Woodford (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning when John Nogowski hit a two-run double.

The Redbirds later added single runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Rob Zastryzny (2-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Dodgers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Okla. City is 5-2 against Memphis this season.