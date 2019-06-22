Miller’s single leads NW Arkansas to 2-0 win over Frisco

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Anderson Miller hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 2-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday.

The single by Miller scored Khalil Lee and Gabriel Cancel and provided all the offense for NW Arkansas.

Yunior Marte (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while James Jones (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The RoughRiders were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Naturals' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.