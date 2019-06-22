McBroom’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 4-3 win over Durham

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday.

Trey Amburgey scored on an error in the third inning to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. The Bulls came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Nick Solak hit a two-run home run.

Scranton/WB regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning, including a solo home run by Logan Morrison.

Durham tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Jason Coats hit an RBI double, scoring Joe McCarthy.

Danny Coulombe (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Casey Sadler (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

McCarthy tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Bulls.