Jaraba’s double leads DSL Brewers over DSL Tigers1 in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Branlyn Jaraba hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Brewers to a 5-2 win over the DSL Tigers1 on Saturday.

Eduarqui Fernandez scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Jaraba. Later in the inning, DSL Brewers added insurance runs when Rafael Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk and Alejandro Marte scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Brewers tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Marte hit an RBI double, driving in Reidy Mercado.

Marte doubled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Jaraba doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Junior Montero (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Enrique Yeguez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Tigers1 squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.