Perez, Favelo lead the way for DSL Yankees
, (AP) -- Dayro Perez tripled twice and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the DSL Yankees defeated the DSL Twins 9-4 on Saturday.
Wilfre Favelo reached base three times for DSL Yankees.
Up 2-1, the DSL Yankees extended their lead in the fifth inning when Jesus Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.
Franyer Hernandez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Twins starter Erasmo Moreno (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
For the DSL Twins, Rhodery Diaz singled twice, scoring three runs.
