Ramos’ homer leads DSL Rockies to 9-4 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Gerard Ramos hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 9-4 win over the DSL Angels on Saturday.

The home run by Ramos scored Michael James to give the DSL Rockies a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 4-3, the DSL Angels tied the game in the fourth inning when Alexander Ramirez hit an RBI single, driving in Yohan Brito.

The DSL Rockies took the lead for good in the sixth when Juan Guerrero scored on an error.

Carlos Perez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Nehemias Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Angels, Ramirez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.