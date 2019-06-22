Azuaje’s run leads DSL Phillies Red to 6-4 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Alexeis Azuaje scored on an error in the first inning to help the DSL Phillies Red secure a 6-4 victory over the DSL Nationals on Saturday.

The error started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Phillies Red a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Junior Ortega and Wilson Valdez scored on an error and Carlos Mendoza hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 6-3, the DSL Nationals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ivan Murzi hit a solo home run.

Alexis Araujo (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Nationals starter Bernardo Hiraldo (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.