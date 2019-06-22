Alvarez’s run leads Tijuana to 6-5 win over Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Toros de Tijuana secure a 6-5 victory over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Friday.

The error came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Toros a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Gabriel Gutierrez hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Alfonso Cruz.

In the top of the eighth, Mexico cut into the deficit on a single by Japhet Amador that scored Daniel Jimenez.

Jesus Pirela (2-2) got the win in relief while Edwin Fierro (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Jorge Cantu singled three times for the Diablos Rojos.