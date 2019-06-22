Suwinski leads Lake Elsinore to 6-3 win over Inland Empire

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 6-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The home run by Suwinski scored Olivier Basabe to give the Storm a 4-2 lead.

The Storm later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Esteury Ruiz and Jeisson Rosario hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Lake Elsinore starter Reiss Knehr (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Denny Brady (3-7) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Orlando Martinez homered and singled three times, driving home three runs for the 66ers.