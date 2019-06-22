Woodworth has 4 RBI, leads AZL Athletics Gold to 16-6 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Woodworth, Santis Sanchez, Shane Selman and Rafael Rincones drove in at least three runs each, as the AZL Athletics Gold beat the AZL Athletics Green 16-6 on Saturday.

Sanchez homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

AZL Athletics Gold had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in each of the first, fourth, and fifth innings.

The key inning was the first, when Rincones hit a two-run double.

Osvaldo Berrios (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Leudeny Pineda (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Hansen Lopez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Green.