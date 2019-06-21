Celestino’s double leads Cedar Rapids over Peoria in 11 innings

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

Daniel Ozoria scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Celestino.

The Chiefs tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Juan Yepez hit a solo home run as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Alex Schick (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one over two scoreless innings. Edgar Escobar (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Midwest League game.