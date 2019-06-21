Other Sports
Valerio’s sac fly leads Bradenton to 4-3 win over Tampa
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Adrian Valerio drove in Raul Hernandez with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday.
The sacrifice fly by Valerio capped a four-run inning and gave the Marauders a 4-3 lead after Raul Siri hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
Tampa went up 3-0 on an RBI single by Jason Lopez in the seventh inning.
Shea Murray (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while JP Sears (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Bradenton improved to 8-4 against Tampa this season.
Comments