Asian Games champ Keyhani banned for doping

Asian Games steeplechase champion Hosein Keyhani has been banned for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says the Iranian runner has been banned four years over a positive test for stamina-booster EPO.

Keyhani is also disqualified from April's Asian track and field championships, where he failed to defend the 3,000-meter steeplechase title he won in 2017, finishing fourth behind Bahraini champion John Kibet Koech.

Keyhani won the Asian Games gold medal in 2018 and the Asian indoor title in the 3,000 the same year.

The AIU also says that Indian distance runner Sanjeevhani Jadav has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance probenecid. She won Asian championships bronze in the 5,000 in 2017 and the 10,000 in April.