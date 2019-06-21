Urias, Rodriguez lift El Paso over Tacoma 10-4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Urias homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Tacoma Rainiers 10-4 on Thursday.

Aderlin Rodriguez doubled twice and singled with four RBIs for El Paso.

Tacoma cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second after Chris Mariscal hit a sacrifice fly, scoring John Andreoli.

El Paso answered in the top of the next frame when Urias and Ty France scored on a double play.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Chihuahuas later added four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Michael Gettys hit a solo home run, while Urias hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Dillon Overton (3-3) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (1-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.