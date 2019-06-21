Joseph hits walk-off single, Las Vegas beats Sacramento 11-10

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Corban Joseph hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 on Thursday.

Mark Payton scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

One batter earlier, Skye Bolt singled, scoring Franklin Barreto to tie the game 10-10.

The Aviators cut the deficit to 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh when Bolt hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trey McNutt (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fernando Abad (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Henry Ramos homered and singled for the River Cats.

With the win, Las Vegas improved to 10-2 against Sacramento this season.