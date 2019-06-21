Woodworth hits grand slam, leads AZL Athletics Gold over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Michael Woodworth hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 21-3 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Friday.

The grand slam by Woodworth gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 12-1 lead and capped a six-run inning for AZL Athletics Gold. Earlier in the inning, Kyle McCann scored on a forceout and Marcus Smith hit an RBI single.

The AZL Athletics Gold later scored in four additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the sixth.

Santis Sanchez homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for AZL Athletics Gold. McCann was a home run short of the cycle, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

Jack Cushing (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Misael Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.