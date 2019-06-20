Donovan’s homer leads Peoria to 4-2 win over Cedar Rapids

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.

The home run by Donovan scored Juan Yepez and was the game's last scoring play.

Leandro Cedeno scored on an error in the second inning to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. The Kernels came back to take the lead in the third inning when Yeltsin Encarnacion hit an RBI single and Chris Williams hit a sacrifice fly.

Peoria tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Bryce Denton hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sebastian Tabata (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Suniaga (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Ricky De La Torre doubled twice and singled for the Kernels.