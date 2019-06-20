Adolph, Hensley lift Quad Cities over Beloit 7-2

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Ross Adolph and David Hensley each homered and drove in two runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Beloit Snappers 7-2 on Thursday.

With the game tied 1-1, the River Bandits took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Adolph and Oscar Campos both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

Quad Cities right-hander Cody Deason (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reid Birlingmair (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Quad Cities included a season-high five doubles.