Shannon’s homer leads Kane County to 2-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 2-1 win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.

The home run by Shannon scored Jose Herrera and provided all the offense for Kane County.

In the bottom of the eighth, Burlington broke a scoreless tie on a single by Kevin Maitan that scored Alvaro Rubalcaba.

Ryan Miller (2-4) got the win in relief while Luke Lind (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.