Chalo leads AZL Dodgers 2 over AZL Athletics Green 9-5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wladimir Chalo doubled and singled as the AZL Dodgers 2 beat the AZL Athletics Green 9-5 on Thursday.

AZL Dodgers 2 took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Jorbit Vivas.

After AZL Dodgers 2 added two runs, the AZL Athletics Green cut into the deficit with three runs in the fourth inning, including a double by Jhoan Paulino that scored Gavin Jones.

The AZL Dodgers 2 later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Aldo Espinoza hit an RBI single, while Luis Rodriguez and Edwin Mateo hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Adolfo Ramirez (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Dennis Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.