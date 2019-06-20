Perlaza leads Eugene over Vancouver 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Yonathan Perlaza had three hits and scored two runs as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians 3-1 on Wednesday.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Eugene added to its lead when Reivaj Garcia scored on an error.

Vancouver answered in the bottom of the frame when Dominic Abbadessa scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the ninth when Fernando Kelli hit an RBI double, scoring Perlaza.

Eugene right-hander Eduarniel Nunez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Fraze (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.