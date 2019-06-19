Munoz, Candelario lift DSL Rays1 over DSL Athletics 5-1

, (AP) -- Stir Candelario homered and had two hits, and Victor Munoz allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Rays1 beat the DSL Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.

Munoz (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

DSL Athletics tied the game 1-1 in the third after Ronny Santana scored on a fielder's choice.

The DSL Rays1 took the lead in the fourth inning when Candelario scored on an error.

The DSL Rays1 later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Estanli Castillo hit an RBI single, while Castillo hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Carlos Leandro (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.