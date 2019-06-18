Rosales’ homer leads Columbus to 9-8 win over Rochester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Adam Rosales hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 9-8 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

The home run by Rosales came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, Columbus took the lead when Daniel Johnson hit an RBI double.

Jon Edwards (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Preston Guilmet (0-5) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Rochester got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Brent Rooker was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs.