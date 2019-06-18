Craig, Sweeney lead Indianapolis to 5-2 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Will Craig hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Darnell Sweeney tripled and singled as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-2 on Tuesday.

The home run by Craig capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 5-2 lead after Nick Franklin scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead after Sweeney hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning and Craig hit an RBI single in the fifth. Buffalo answered in the sixth inning when Bo Bichette hit an RBI single and Socrates Brito hit a solo home run.

Starter Cam Vieaux (2-0) got the win while Corey Copping (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Despite the loss, Buffalo is 3-1 against Indianapolis this season.