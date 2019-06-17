Bachar, Torrens carry Amarillo to 8-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Luis Torrens had three hits and scored two runs, and Lake Bachar allowed just two hits over six innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-2 on Monday.

Bachar (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked four while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-0, the Sod Poodles took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Brad Zunica drove in two runs and Ruddy Giron drove in one en route to the one-run lead.

The Sod Poodles later added two runs in the fifth and seventh innings and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Eric Skoglund (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked one.