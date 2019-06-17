Rincon’s single leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Frisco

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Carlos Rincon hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday.

The single by Rincon, part of a two-run inning, gave the Drillers a 4-3 lead before DJ Peters scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

Christian Lopes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alex Kowalczyk in the second inning to give the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead. The Drillers tied the game with a run in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Keibert Ruiz hit a solo home run, while Cody Thomas hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Andre Scrubb (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Richelson Pena (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

With the win, Tulsa remains undefeated (4-0) against Frisco this season.