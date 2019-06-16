Butler’s triple leads Vermont to 4-3 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Lawrence Butler hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 4-3 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Sunday.

The triple by Butler scored Jordan Diaz, Jose Rivas, and Nick Osborne to give the Lake Monsters a 3-1 lead.

Connecticut answered in the bottom of the inning when Jordan Verdon drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alexis Garcia to cut the deficit to one.

The Lake Monsters tacked on another run in the ninth when Danny Bautista hit an RBI single, scoring Butler.

Connecticut saw its comeback attempt come up short after Clark Brinkman scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Vermont lead to 4-3.

Clark Cota (1-0) got the win in relief while Marco Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Tigers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.