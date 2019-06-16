Bouchard’s homer leads Lancaster to 11-10 win over Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Bouchard hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to an 11-10 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday.

The home run by Bouchard capped a five-run inning and gave the JetHawks an 11-10 lead after Luis Castro hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

Austin Moore (4-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Connor Higgins (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Orlando Martinez, Franklin Torres and Michael Stefanic each drove in three runs.