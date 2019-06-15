Lutz’s double leads Carolina to 4-2 win over Winston-Salem

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

The double by Lutz scored Ryan Aguilar, Wes Rogers, and Zach Clark to give the Mudcats a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Winston-Salem cut into the lead on a solo home run by Zach Remillard.

Clayton Andrews (2-2) got the win in relief while Will Kincanon (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.