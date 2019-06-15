Pena, Rodriguez lift DSL Cardinals Blue over DSL Nationals 10-4

, (AP) -- Erik Pena singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the DSL Cardinals Blue beat the DSL Nationals 10-4 on Saturday.

Gustavo A. Rodriguez doubled and singled with three RBIs for DSL Cardinals Blue.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, DSL Nationals tied the game when Guillermo Tatis hit a two-run double.

The DSL Cardinals Blue grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Luis Rodriguez and Pena hit RBI singles.

William Miranda (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bryan Caceres (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Blue took advantage of some erratic DSL Nationals pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.