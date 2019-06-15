Mercedes helps to shut out Tri-City, Everett wins 5-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Juan Mercedes and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-0 on Friday.

Mercedes (1-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. Nick Thwaits (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the top of the third, Everett took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Miguel Perez. The AquaSox then added two runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Perez and Austin Shenton both drove in a run, while DeAires Moses scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.