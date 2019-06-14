Back-to-back homers by Mathias, Bradley fuel Columbus win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Mark Mathias and Bobby Bradley connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Columbus Clippers to a 13-6 victory over Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

Mathias hit a three-run shot before Bradley hit a solo shot as part of a nine-run inning that gave the Clippers a 9-0 lead.

The Clippers later added one run in the second and eighth innings and two in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Bradley hit a pair of solo homers in the win. Mathias homered and singled twice, driving home four runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbus starter Aaron Civale (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Viza (0-6) took the loss in the International League game after allowing six runs and five hits while not recording an out.

In the losing effort, Lehigh Valley got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits.