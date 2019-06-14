Padlo leads Montgomery to 2-1 win over Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo homered and had three hits as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 2-1 on Friday.

Montgomery went up 2-0 in the sixth after Rene Pinto hit a solo home run.

Chattanooga answered in the top of the next frame when TJ Friedl hit an RBI single, bringing home Alfredo Rodriguez to cut the deficit to one.

Sam McWilliams (5-2) got the win in relief while Chattanooga starter Packy Naughton (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 5-2 against Chattanooga this season.