Nevin’s triple leads Hartford to 5-3 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin hit a run-scoring triple in the third inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

The triple by Nevin came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Colton Welker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nevin.

The Yard Goats later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. Mylz Jones scored on a single in both the fourth and sixth innings.

Erie saw its comeback attempt come up short after Frank Schwindel hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Hartford lead to 5-3.

Alexander Guillen (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Erie starter Matt Manning (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the SeaWolves, Josh Lester homered and singled.