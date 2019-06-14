Matheny’s single leads Portland to 3-1 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Tate Matheny hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.

Jarren Duran scored on the play to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Jeremy Rivera and then went to third on a single by Matheny.

After Portland added a run in the second when Jake Romanski scored on a forceout, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alex Call hit an RBI double, scoring Ka'ai Tom.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Joey Curletta hit an RBI double, driving in Brett Netzer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Portland right-hander Konner Wade (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Evan Mitchell (0-2) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.

For the RubberDucks, Connor Marabell singled twice, also stealing a base.