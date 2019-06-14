Burgos has 4 RBI, leads Lake Elsinore to 14-8 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos drove in four runs, while Luis Campusano and Olivier Basabe drove in three apiece as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 14-8 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Storm and a six-game winning streak for the Quakes.

Burgos homered and singled twice, driving home four runs. Campusano doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Lake Elsinore scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it put up five runs, including a single by Burgos that scored Tirso Ornelas.

Evan Miller (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wills Montgomerie (5-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Donovan Casey tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Quakes. Nick Yarnall doubled and singled, scoring three runs.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 9-3 against Lake Elsinore this season.