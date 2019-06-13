Hensley’s double leads Quad Cities to 8-6 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- David Hensley hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to an 8-6 win over the Beloit Snappers in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The double by Hensley gave the River Bandits a 6-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for Quad Cities. Earlier in the inning, Quad Cities tied the game when Freudis Nova hit an RBI single.

After Quad Cities added a run in the fourth on a home run by Ross Adolph, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Joseph Pena scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Gridley scored on a single.

The River Bandits tacked on another run in the sixth when Jeremy Pena hit an RBI single, driving in Adolph.

Jonathan Bermudez (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Beloit starter Reid Birlingmair (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Beloit won the first game 2-0.