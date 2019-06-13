Dawson’s run leads Corpus Christi to 4-2 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hooks and a seven-game winning streak for the Travelers.

Dawson scored on the play to give the Hooks a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Abraham Toro and then stole third.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when Toro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Javier Bermudez.

Carlos Sanabria (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.